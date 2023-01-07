Update on Talks About the Potential WWE Sale in 2023

As PWMania.com previously reported, Vince McMahon has been given his old seat on the WWE Board of Directors. He is currently investigating the possibility that the company will be put up for sale. According to what Alex Sherman of CNBC.com wrote, the process of selling the company appears to be about to get underway very soon.

Sherman said, “WWE has hired JPMorgan to help the company advise on a potential sale, according to people familiar with the matter. JPMorgan declined to comment. A WWE spokesman couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. If a deal occurs, it would likely occur in the next three to six months, said the people, who asked not to be named because the discussions are private.”

He mentioned that a transaction to sell WWE would most likely take place prior to the negotiations for the renewal of the television rights, which are scheduled to take place in the middle of 2023. It is believed that World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) will first hold discussions with prospective purchasers before deciding whether or not to renew the television rights. The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is rumored to be attractive to potential buyers who fall into one of three categories: legacy media companies, streamers, or entertainment holding companies.

According to reports, the companies most likely to acquire WWE are Comcast, Fox, Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, Netflix, Amazon, Endeavor, and Liberty Media.