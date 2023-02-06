Update on Taya Valkyrie’s Contract Status With Several Promotions Including Impact

Taya Valkyrie is currently wrestling for AAA, MLW, NWA, and Impact Wrestling, and holds several titles.

Valkyrie told Fightful Select that she is still a free agent and can work wherever she wants. She prefers to be able to do so without being tied down to a full-time contract with a single promotion following her departure from WWE NXT. She stated that 2023 could be the year she looks for a more permanent residence.

Valkyrie stated that MLW’s Court Bauer approached her to bring her into the company, and she has enjoyed her time there. She is excited to work with Billie Starz.

Valkyrie stated that she is not difficult to adapt to different companies and their television presentations, but she is open to coaching and producing.