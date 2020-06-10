Update On Tessa Blanchard and The Impact World Title

It was announced on this week’s edition of Impact Wrestling that Tessa Blanchard will defend the Impact World Title in a five-way match against Michael Elgin, Ace Austin, Eddie Edwards, and Trey. The match will take place at the upcoming Slammiversary PPV event.

Blanchard hasn’t been appearing on television due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

