Update On The Acclaimed’s Status After Max Caster’s AEW Dark Rap Controversy

The Acclaimed’s Anthony Bowens worked a singles match at Wednesday’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” tapings in Pittsburgh, with no sight of partner Max Caster. Bowens wrestled PAC at the tapings, which will air Monday night on YouTube. It’s interesting to note that Bowens came out with a new theme song. Full spoilers from the tapings are here.

It was reported earlier this week that Caster was suspended for two months, but AEW has not confirmed the suspension as of this writing. Caster has had heat since his controversial rap that was edited off the Dark 100 episode last week. You can click here for our original report on that rap, which AEW had removed from Twitter via copyright claim. You can click here for Tony Khan’s response the controversy.

The Acclaimed’s match against Hunter Knott and Rosario Grillo was then pulled from this week’s AEW Dark episode, just hours after being announced on social media.

The Acclaimed were also removed from the official AEW tag team rankings this week. They were ranked #3 last week.

We noted before how Caster removed all references to AEW and The Acclaimed from his Twitter and Instagram pages, around the same time the match was removed from this week’s AEW Dark. It’s interesting to note that since then, Caster has been quiet on social media, but this week he started “liking” numerous official WWE tweets. The archive of his “liked” tweets shows that he rarely does this. He also has not liked any official AEW tweets in the same period, which he usually does. Caster has not posted any content since the original controversy from the rap on the 100th episode of Dark.

Furthermore, Aubrey Edwards announced that Bowens will be on an upcoming episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast. There was no mention of Caster appearing. Edwards invited fans to submit their questions for Bowens, as seen in the tweet below.

She wrote, “We’re excited to have Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official), one half of #TheAcclaimed, stopping by the #AEWUnrestricted studio! Throw your questions my way and we’ll ask them on air!”

Bowens has not commented on Caster, the status of their tag team, or last week’s controversy.