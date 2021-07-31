Update On The AEW – Domino’s Pizza Story and WWE’s Alleged Involvement

As PWMania.com previously reported, Domino’s Pizza issued a statement regarding the spot from AEW Dynamite where Nick Gage used a pizza cutter as a weapon on Chris Jericho.

There is now speculation that WWE played a role in TNT/WarnerMedia sponsors being contacted about the Jericho vs. Gage match. It started with Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com writing the following in regards to the fallout:

“Domino’s is a major sponsor of TNT and WarnerMedia programming so this is a serious issue. There was a concerted campaign to contact sponsors but at press time Domino’s was the only one that has reacted to the match.”

The Twitter account for Voices of Wrestling commented on the matter: