Update on the AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming Main Event

The stakes have been raised for next week’s main event on AEW Dynamite’s Winter Is Coming edition.

#1 contender Ricky Starks won the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale on Wednesday night’s Dynamite. The Winter Is Coming main event had previously been announced as Starks vs. AEW World Champion MJF, but it has now been changed to a Winner Takes All match with the Dynamite Diamond Ring also on the line.

MJF has the ring because he has won all three previous Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royales that have taken place before Wednesday night – in 2021, 2020, and 2019. Instead of wrestling the Battle Royale co-winner for the ring, MJF will now defend the ring with the AEW World Title next week.

The Winter Is Coming main event winner will take home the Dynamite Diamond Ring and the AEW World Title.

Last month, Starks won the World Title Eliminator Tournament, defeating Ethan Page in the finals to become the new #1 contender. He then defeated Page in the final round to win tonight’s Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale.

Wednesday night’s Dynamite post-Battle Royale segment featured a heated exchange between Starks and MJF, which you can see below, as well as the updated card for the Winter Is Coming Dynamite from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX:

* Best Of 7 Series, Match #4: AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Elite (Death Triangle leads 2-1)

* The House of Black will be in action

* AEW World Champion MJF defends the title and the Dynamite Diamond Ring vs. Ricky Starks in a Winner Takes All match

.@starkmanjones has done it! Ricky Starks has won the #DynamiteDiamondBattleRoyale here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! But new #AEW World Champion @The_MJF has a few words to say. pic.twitter.com/ewGI7Mifmu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 8, 2022

"I don't care that you're Absolute, because I'm a Generational Talent and my reign of terror has just begun." #AEW World Champion @The_MJF has a few words for his newest challenger @starkmanjones! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/I8AqkQBgH4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 8, 2022