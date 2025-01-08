Update On The Arrival Of WWE 2K25, Possible Cover Art

This past Monday night, WWE RAW on Netflix debuted from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California.

During a promo segment, “The OTC” Roman Reigns and WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman teased the arrival of WWE 2K25. Shortly following Monday’s RAW, a special sneak peek of the upcoming video game was released on social media, along with the game’s potential cover art featuring The OTC.

An announcement was also made on the upcoming WWE 2K25 video game as seen below:

ANNOUNCEMENT INCOMING — WWE 2K returns bigger, bolder, and better than ever in a breakthrough year for the franchise! We’re preparing to charge down the ramp with game-changing features, iconic Superstars and all the authenticity and action fans love from the best in sports entertainment. More details on January 28th, 2025.

No better way to celebrate the debut of #RAWonNetflix than with a special first look at #WWE2K25 pic.twitter.com/yEaLXH2Wx4 — Xbox (@Xbox) January 7, 2025