Update On The Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo Relationship

There was a report from BodySlam.net earlier in December that Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo had broken up.

After the report came out, Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com wrote that “the word I’ve gotten is that Charlotte Flair and Andrade are still very much together.” Andrade also wrote “F… Fake News” in a social media post.

Conrad Thompson, who is married to Charlotte’s sister, wrote the following:

“Don’t believe everything you read online, even if it’s ‘confirmed’ and ‘exclusive.’ Just sayin.”

On Christmas Day, Charlotte posted a photo on Instagram of herself with Andrade and included the following caption:

“We Wish You A Merry Christmas 🎄🌟

Feliz Navidad 🤍”