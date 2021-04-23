Update On The Charlotte Flair Calling Out Dave Meltzer Story

As PWMania.com previously reported, Charlotte Flair called out F4WOnline.com’s Dave Meltzer over an audio clip of him discussing her “suspension” from WWE television.

Meltzer responded to a F4WOnline.com message board user regarding the matter:

User: “The dental surgery was reported by Alex McCarthy and likely leaked by her but Dave is implying that the dental surgery is a cover because she’s getting more work done.”

Meltzer: “I never implied any such thing. She was getting dental surgery.

I went off on the pressures on the talent to look a certain way and her words herself were how guys can headline in their 40s and 50s and it’s not fair that women are phased out. I was agreeing with her premise.”

Other wrestlers have commented on the matter:

People like him don’t confront their issues they hide in the comfort of their makeshift basement studio insulting people they wish they could be. https://t.co/q71IV9SB1X — Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) April 22, 2021

Brie Bella mentioned one time in an interview that WWE producers legit told her to get a breast augmentation. AJ Lee wrote in her book that Johnny Ace told her to her face that she was unattractive. Not saying Meltzer is always right, but WWE has a reputation. — purple mercy (@lilruth_) April 23, 2021