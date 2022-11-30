Update on the Current Status of Hulk Hogan’s Health

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and Conrad Thompson discussed Hulk Hogan’s career on the latest “To Be The Man” podcast. Flair also discussed current wrestling events and provided an update on Hogan’s health.

Hogan has had ten back surgeries in the last five years, according to Flair. Hogan wasn’t moving around well last year, but Flair says he’s getting better.

“I talked to him quite a bit,” Flair said. “As of recently, he’s in much better health than he has been. By that I mean I think his back is a little bit better now.”

Hogan is active on Facebook, primarily with videos promoting his Florida beach shop. Recent videos on his account back up Flair’s claim, and Hogan appears to be moving much better these days.

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



