Update On The Daniel Bryan vs. Roman Reigns Stipulation For SmackDown

It looks like Daniel Bryan will still be able to go to the WWE RAW brand, or even the WWE NXT brand, if he loses the Career vs. Title match to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on Friday’s SmackDown. As noted, Bryan vs. Reigns has been announced as Friday’s SmackDown on FOX main event. Per the stipulation, Bryan will give up his career if he can’t win the title.

In an update, WWE’s official SmackDown preview notes that Bryan will be banned from just SmackDown if he loses. There is no mention of RAW or NXT. There had been some speculation on the stipulation based on the language used on last week’s show, but it looks like Bryan will be free to go to other brands if he wants to.

Friday’s SmackDown on FOX will also feature a rematch from WrestleMania 37 Night Two as Apollo Crews defends the WWE Intercontinental Title against Big E.