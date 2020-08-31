Update On The Date For WWE Clash Of Champions PPV

The correct date for the WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view is Sunday, September 27. There was some confusion over the date after a Clash promo aired during tonight’s WWE Payback pay-per-view with the date of September 20. A graphic was then shown with the September 27 date as Michael Cole and Corey Graves plugged the show.

The confirmed date is September 27, which had been confirmed last week by multiple sources. It was also previously reported that the original date for Clash of Champions was September 20, but it was changed at least a few weeks back. The 2020 WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view will air live from The ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Stay tuned for updates.