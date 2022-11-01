Update on the Future of Vice TV’s “Dark Side of the Ring”

Seven Bucks Productions’ Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Dany Garcia collaborated with VICE TV on a new wrestling docuseries, “Tales from the Territories,” which is currently airing on the network.

Seven Bucks Productions’ executive producers are Johnson, Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and Bruan Gewirtz, as well as “Dark Side of the Ring” co-executive producers and co-creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisener.

With the creation of this new series, there had been speculation about the future of “Dark Side of the Ring.” During an appearance on Talk Is Jericho in September, Husney and Eisener confirmed that there will be another season of Dark Side of the Ring.

On today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned that Dark Side of the Ring has filmed interviews for the upcoming season. Meltzer stated that he heard from a third-party source that Kane might be a topic, though this is not confirmed, as he is unaware of any of the new season’s topics. It is unknown when it will be released.

“I know people who have been interviewed already, so there’s going to be a season. I do not know any of the topics as of this moment, although I should take that back. I believe they’re going to do something on Kane because I had heard…I don’t know if this is correct, but I heard Jim Cornette was asked to do that and he turned that down due to political reasons. I can see that happening, but I don’t know 100%…I heard that third-hand. There might be something on Glenn Jacobs. Other topics I don’t know yet.”

