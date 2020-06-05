Update On The Futures Of Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

Former WWE Superstars Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are expected to work for New Japan Pro Wrestling and one group here in the United States. As we’ve noted, Impact Wrestling recently released a teaser for their July 18 Slammiversary pay-per-view, which included shots of several of the recently released WWE Superstars – Drake Maverick, EC3, Eric Young, Mike and Maria Kanellis, Curt Hawkins, Gallows and Anderson, plus a Bulgarian flag for Rusev. We know at least one of those wrestlers will not be appearing for Impact as Drake re-signed to work the NXT brand.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that some wrestlers shown in the promo have not agreed to appear for Impact. There’s no word yet on which of the wrestlers have agreed to appear at Slammiversary. Regarding Gallows and Anderson, nothing is final but NJPW is probably where they will end up. It was noted that Gallows and Anderson will likely work for NJPW and then for a promotion here in the United States in between NJPW tours.