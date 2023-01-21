Update on the Health of Jay Briscoe’s Daughters Following Car Accident

The daughters of the late Jay Briscoe, real name Jamin Pugh, who died in a car accident on Tuesday and also took the life of another driver, had a good day on Friday as they recovered. His daughters were seriously injured in the accident and were taken to the hospital.

During this time, two representatives of a local non-profit that was working with the Pugh family shared an update on the daughters. Gracie, the Pughs’ 12-year-old daughter, regained sensation in her lower extremities after losing sensation below the thighs the day before.

On Friday, she also made small movements in her lower extremities, including getting in and out of bed several times to get into a wheelchair. She is also no longer receiving medications via IV and will receive them more traditionally from now on.

JJ, Pughs’ nine-year-old daughter, will have her feeding tube removed on Saturday so she can resume eating regular food, and she was fitted for a back brace on Friday. As her recovery progressed, she could sit in a wheelchair for an hour.

On Friday, the couple’s son Gannon, Mark Briscoe, and the Briscoes’ father paid a visit to the girls.

The following information was provided regarding donations and cards for the family:

“People can still donate to the Pugh family fund, which is nearly $50,000 past the $200,000 goal. While the limit won’t be raised, donations remain open for the family’s medical costs and such.

For those locally who aren’t comfortable with online transactions, people can send checks to the Bank of Delmarva, made out to the Pugh Family Benefit.

A t-shirt benefit by a Laurel local will be started soon, with shirts also available online.

A local business called A&K Tackle also has a benefit t-shirt and “Pray for Pugh” stickers available.

Those who want to send cards for the family and get well cards for the girls can drop them off at several locations in Laurel or mail them to Laurel High School in Delaware.”