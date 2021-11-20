Update On The Impact Wrestling Status of W. Morrissey (Big Cass)

In an interview with Bison Talks last month, Impact Wrestling star W. Morrissey (Big Cass) said the following about his status with the promotion:

“I’m with IMPACT through October. The end of October is Bound For Glory. It’s definitely something I want to do, stick with IMPACT for the long-term. I want to be the IMPACT World Champion, for sure, that’s my goal. That’s been my goal since I got there.”

In an update on the situation, Fightful Select noted that Morrissey is now a free agent but negotiations are in progress. The site wrote the following:

“As of Friday, those that we spoke to had stated that they didn’t see him at this set of tapings, which is set to carry IMPACT through the end of the year.”

Regarding tonight’s Turning Point event, Fightful noted that “there are plans in order in case a deal is reached, but as of Saturday we’ve not heard if he’ll be there, but was booked to face Matt Cardona at Turning Point.”