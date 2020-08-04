Update On The Knockouts Championship Match Planned For Impact Emergence

As noted earlier, Impact Wrestling has announced a two-week Emergence special for AXS TV later this month. The only match announced as of this writing is Jordynne Grace vs. Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, with the title on the line. That match will air on Night 2.

A “special stipulation” is scheduled to be announced for the Grace vs. Purrazzo match, according to Fightful Select. There’s no word yet on what the stipulation will be. This will be the main event of Night 2.

Impact are set to announce more Emergence matches, beginning with tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode. Emergence Night 1 will air on Tuesday, August 18 and Night 2 will air on Tuesday, August 25.