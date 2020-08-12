Update On The Location For WWE SummerSlam

WWE has reportedly decided to hold SummerSlam outside of the Performance Center in Orlando. It was reported this afternoon by @Wrestlevotes that SummerSlam will not take place in the Performance Center, but there’s no word yet on the exact venue. The report also noted that fans will not be allowed at the big event this year.

The source for the @Wrestlevotes report was unsure of the exact SummerSlam location, but it was noted that a location in the Northeast is now said to be “iffy at best.”

Furthermore, PWInsider confirmed this afternoon that the show will be held somewhere in the state of Florida. WWE was rumored to be looking at Atlantic City, New Jersey for the SummerSlam location, but it’s now confirmed that those plans have been dropped.