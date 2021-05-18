Update On The Miz’s Injury From WrestleMania Backlash PPV

As noted, The Miz reportedly suffered a knee injury during the Zombies Lumberjack Match loss to Damian Priest at Sunday’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view. He was kept off last night’s RAW, which saw John Morrison lose a non-Zombies Lumberjack Match to Priest.

In an update, it was reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that The Miz suffered a torn ACL at the pay-per-view. There is still no word on the severity of the tear, but the hope is that it was a partial tear. If it is a full tear, Miz will need to undergo surgery and could be out of action for 7-9 months. PWInsider adds that Miz will be getting checked out by doctors this week to determine what’s next.

Apparently the injury occurred when Priest delivered a kick from the top rope, or when he delivered an elbow drop to The Miz.