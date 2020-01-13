Update On The Report of Brian Cage Signing With AEW

As previously noted, SocalUncensored.com reported that Brian Cage signed a multi-year contract with AEW.
However, Cage’s wife Melissa Santos has denied the report:
Interesting, I'm his wife and this is news to me. Who "confirmed" this @socaluncensored ???
Really?? How can you confirm something that isn't true???? I'm his wife and I can CONFIRM, he hasn't signed on any dotted line. @socaluncensored https://t.co/ao2EZ67PsR
