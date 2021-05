Update On The Rock’s Daughter Training At The WWE Performance Center

The Rock’s daughter Simone Johnson is reportedly making progress at the WWE Performance Center as she trains for her eventual NXT debut.

Johnsn was the most improved WWE developmental talent in squats for January-May of this year, according to Wrestling Observer Radio. The second most-improved in squats for January-May was Skyler Story, who was just released on Wednesday of this week.

WWE announced back in February 2020 that Simone had began training at the Performance Center. It was then announced in May 2020 that she had signed a contract. Simone still has not made her NXT debut and it’s been reported that she likely won’t for some time as she trains and learns the sport.