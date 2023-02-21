Update on The Rock’s Relationship With WWE After Turning Down WrestleMania 39

As PWMania.com previously reported, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson reportedly turned down a WWE WrestleMania 39 match.

WrestleVotes reported the following on The Rock’s relationship with WWE:

“Is there animosity towards The Rock? I would imagine not. Like with Stone Cold Steve Austin, that door is always open. Maybe he said let’s do it next year? When those guys say yes, WWE is going to say okay.”

“I don’t know how official the match ever was. There were obviously talks, but I don’t believe any point in Triple H’s tenure that the match was set in stone. How do you plan for something that you don’t think it’s gonna happen? The internet thought it was going to happen, but it was never really alluded to on TV. They were never sold the match was going to happen.”