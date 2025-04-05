Update on The Rock’s WrestleMania 41 Status Amid Travis Scott Plans

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has not appeared on WWE television since his headline-making role at the 2025 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Toronto, Canada. While Travis Scott, who aligned with The Rock and John Cena at the event, is reportedly locked in for an appearance at WrestleMania 41, The Rock’s own status remains uncertain.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there’s a growing sense of ambiguity surrounding The Rock’s involvement at this year’s WrestleMania in Las Vegas.

“Everyone presumes he’ll be there in some form the day of the show, but it’s not confirmed to anyone either,” Meltzer wrote. “Perhaps his appearance is being kept secret, but I’m not sure why given everyone would expect him to begin with. But that’s why these last few weeks the name has barely been mentioned and even when it is, only in passing.”

Meltzer also added that the original creative plan for WrestleMania may have involved The Rock helping John Cena win the WWE World Title from Cody Rhodes. That angle appears to have been shelved or at least reworked. There has since been speculation that “Stone Cold” Steve Austin could instead be brought in to even the odds and potentially back Rhodes.

With WrestleMania just weeks away and the main event picture still evolving, The Rock’s status remains one of the biggest question marks heading into the show. Whether he makes a surprise return or not, his looming presence continues to shape fan expectations and backstage buzz alike.