Update On The Smackdown Elimination Chamber PPV Matcch

As noted on Monday night, a local commercial for the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view aired in Philadelphia, PA during WWE RAW on the USA Network. The commercial revealed that the winner of the SmackDown Elimination Chamber would go on to challenge the WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 36. The commercial listed the following six blue brand Superstars for the SmackDown Chamber match – Roman Reigns, King Baron Corbin, Robert Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura, Daniel Bryan, and WWE Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman.

In an update, the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia tweeted the following promo for the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, and confirmed the big match and participants, and that the winner will become the new #1 contender to the WWE Universal Champion, currently “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

The Fiend is set to defend the Universal Title against WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia later this month, but it seems unlikely that Goldberg will win.

Elimination Chamber PPV will be held on March 8 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philly and will be the final PPV before WrestleMania.

Below is the full promo for the Chamber match: