Update On The Status of Chris Jericho’s Inner Circle Faction In AEW

During an interview with Stephanie Chase, Chris Jericho commented on the status of the Inner Circle faction in AEW:

“My idea was for us to respectfully disband and go on our own ways. Tony [Khan] didn’t want to do that. He said, ‘Why would you want to disband? You don’t have to be together all the time, but you’re still The Inner Circle.’ After this year, the whole storyline was based around MJF wanting to join, Wardlow is in the Inner Circle, The Pinnacle, five-on-five and that sort of thing. It was a well told year long story with the five of us. It’s good for us to go our own ways and not be in each other’s business every week. It’s good that we’re still aligned.”

“For me, I thought it was a good time for us to go our own way, but we can still do that without officially disbanding the band or breaking up the band. I love the fact that we’ve been a faction since day one in AEW and really never had fights amongst us. There has been a few minor things, but we never turned on each other. Half the group didn’t turn heel and half the group didn’t turn babyface and fight with each other. We never did that. I think that’s a pretty cool accomplishment, especially in wrestling because factions come and go quickly and it seems like they are put together just so they can break up and feud for two or three weeks. We never wanted to do that, we wanted to make it a long-term thing; five guys who like each other. We started as heels, we turned babyface together, and we all remain friends and on the same page. That’s the way I’d like to keep it.”