Update On The Status Of NWA Powerrr

Billy Corgan of the NWA provided an update on the status of the Powerrr series:

“One year ago, we shot our first episode of NWA POWERRR; suffice to say it’s been a crazy ride ever since. From trending #1 world wide on our debut to successful PPV’s to having to stop many plans (including the Crockett Cup) due to the plague, to Rosa appearing with the NWA Women’s Championship on AEW to now adding our voice to the collective that is Prime Time Live on the UWN, I can only say to our great fans ‘hang in there.’ We are currently talking about bringing back POWERRR very soon, even if it means we can’t have fans in the stands because we just want to get back to work. But it’s nice to see our friend and former champion Tim Storm here. If anyone can lead us out of this, it’s a man or woman like him: who gives it all he or she’s got even when the chips are down. That sounds more grim than I mean it, case yeah: still here, still kicking, and ready to get ready to rock…”