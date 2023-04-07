Update On The Status Of Rumored 2023 WWE Draft

In 2022, there was no WWE Draft, but it was rumored that there would be one after WrestleMania 39 this year. However, there was no mention of an upcoming draft on the RAW after WrestleMania.

Fightful Select confirmed that “unanimously across over a dozen talent on the WWE roster have not been told that a WWE Draft is coming, or when it could even be,” in regards to the Draft’s status.

A draft has yet to be announced to talent as of April 7th, despite the widespread belief that it would happen after Wrestlemania.

At this time, it is not clear when a Draft could take place.

While sources at Fox and USA Network preferred having separate rosters, Fightful also noted that there has been less discussion of that since the Triple H era began in the summer of 2022.