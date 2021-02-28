Update On The Status Of The NWA

All of the videos from the NWA’s YouTube channel were recently pulled which led to speculation about the brand’s future.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on the matter:

“Okay, NWA, so this is the situation with the NWA, I don’t know why they pulled all their videos from YouTube, but they are going to be taping from March 21st to March 24th and I was told that it will come out in the next couple of days why they did it and it will be a positive. I don’t know more than that, but I know it’s going to come out pretty soon.”

I wonder why the NWA has pulled all their content. Went to watch some Josephus/Question Mark segments and it’s all gone. pic.twitter.com/r2xv4M29Ra — Kenny Majid – A Kenny For Your Thoughts Podcast (@akfytwrestling) February 27, 2021

(quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)