Update On The Thunderdome’s Status After WrestleMania

Jon Alba of Spectrum Sports 360 provided an update on the status of the WWE Thunderdome after Wrestlemania 37:

I requested comment from both #WWE and arena management but have not heard from either as of this time. It’s unclear if it would be a long-term residency or what the setup would be. But multiple people said travel is booked through Tampa going forward for the immediate future. — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) March 15, 2021