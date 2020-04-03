Update On The Wrestlemania 36 “Off Location” Matches

Wrestlevotes reports that the two “off location” matches at Wrestlemania 36 are expected to air on different nights, either Saturday or Sunday. These are the Undertaker vs. AJ Styles Bone Yard match and the John Cena vs. The Fiend Fire Fly Fun House match.

