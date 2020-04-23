Update On The WWE Earnings Report Coming Later This Evening

Remember to join us later this evening at 5pm ET for full coverage of the WWE first quarter 2020 earnings report. We will then have coverage of the investors call with WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon and interim Chief Financial Officer Frank Riddick. This is the first time WWE has announced earnings after the close of the market as reports are usually issued first thing in the morning. WWE is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $266.52 million, according to a new note from Benzinga. It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Wall Street is expecting total revenue of $264.63 million with a profit of $19.3 million.

WWE reported their fourth quarter 2019 earnings back in February, which included an increase of 18% to $322.8 million for the quarter, making that the highest quarterly revenue in company history. Stay tuned for updates on the WWE earnings and join us for live coverage at 5pm ET.