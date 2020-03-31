Update On The WWE Event Schedule During CoronaVirus Outbreak

As we’ve expected, it looks like all WWE events for the month of April have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. This means that the WWE Performance Center tapings will continue.

We noted last week how WWE taped recent WWE NXT, 205 Live, RAW and SmackDown episodes at the empty WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. They also taped both nights of WrestleMania 36, plus matches for the post-WrestleMania RAW on April 6 and the April 8 NXT episode. It’s been reported that WWE plans to air the April 10 SmackDown episode live from the WWE Performance Center, instead of taped, but that hasn’t been confirmed. It also appears that they are airing the April 15 NXT episode live from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University.

The Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut announced today that the RAW scheduled for Monday, April 27 has been canceled. Ticketmaster’s Fan Support will be contacting ticket holders soon with more details, including instructions on how to get refunds.

It will be interesting to see if WWE resumes regular touring at arenas across the country, with fans in attendance, during the month of May. Everything is up in the air due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and some see May as being too soon for some of the coronavirus-related restrictions to be lifted. It’s worth noting that the Times Union Center in Albany, New York is still selling tickets for the SmackDown on FOX episode scheduled for May 1.