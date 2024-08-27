Update On The WWE Performance Center Moving To Las Vegas

The WWE Performance Center launched in July 2013 as a training and tryout center for WWE performers.

As PWMania.com previously reported, WrestleVotes revealed that after 11 years, the PC will move away from Orlando, FL.

WrestleVotes stated, “According to a source there was an all employee meeting today at WWE HQ in Stamford hosted by Mark Shapiro. I’m told the biggest news to come out of the meeting is that the WWE Performance Center will be moving to Las Vegas in the near future.”

The UFC Apex production center, operated and owned by WWE and the UFC’s parent company TKO Group Holdings (TKO), is in Las Vegas.

In an update, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com reports, “Sources at the top of WWE and TKO tell Fightful Select that they are not planning to move the WWE Performance Center to Las Vegas.”

WrestleVotes followed up after Sapp’s update, stating, “I’ve reached back out to the source after the follow up from @SeanRossSapp – they are still confident in our initial report about Vegas. I’m told also this is not an ‘overnight thing’ and could take some time. So in the end, time will tell.”