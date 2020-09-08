Update On The WWE Social Media Policy After Backstage RAW Meeting

WWE addressed some of the rules related to the edict that was issued to talents last week, giving them 30 days to cease all activities with third party platforms. It was noted in the edict that repeat violations could lead to fines, suspension or termination. The edict led to a significant amount of criticism from fans, wrestlers and former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang, and was covered by the mainstream media.

WWE officials have reportedly relaxed some of the vague rules mentioned in last week’s edict, according to Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com. The edict was addressed backstage at today’s RAW taping from the Amway Center in Orlando, FL. It was clarified that talent will be able to maintain both Twitch and YouTube accounts, but they have to do so using their real names, not their WWE ring names. Talents were also told that they have to inform the company of their YouTube and Twitch accounts, even though they will be using their real names.

The report noted that previously talents were told by WWE officials that they could not market themselves with their real names.

At today’s meeting, nothing was reportedly made clear of exactly what will not be allowed on social media and other platforms, but the belief is that Cameo will not be allowed. The source noted to F4Wonlinr.com that this was still “super vague.”