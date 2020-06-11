Update On The WWE Supercard Game

– WWE announced the following update to the popular WWE SuperCard mobile game today:

Elemental tier cards come to WWE SuperCard

A new element is coming to WWE SuperCard: the Elemental tier!

The latest tier of cards to be added to the mobile card-battling game features an all-new design, the most powerful stats to date and a roster of over 70 Superstars at launch. The new Elemental cards include old-school favorites like Triple H and The Rock, in addition to current Superstars like Randy Orton, Charlotte Flair and Asuka. Plus, a rare card featuring The Berzerker has been added to the mix. HUSS!

You can find Elemental cards in the usual places in WWE SuperCard, including the draft board and packs. The next two in-game events, Road to Glory and Giants Unleashed, will give players a chance at an Elemental Rey Mysterio. More additions to the Elemental tier are coming later this month, including a card back at the daily login and new Equipment.

You can jump into the action and add Elemental cards now!

WWE SuperCard, which is developed by Cat Daddy Games in conjunction with Visual Concepts, is available now to download free of charge on the App Store for iOS devices, as well as the Google Play Store and Amazon Appstore for Android devices.