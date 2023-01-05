Update on The Young Bucks Being in Talks for New AEW Contracts

Since the start of the AEW promotion in 2019, The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) have played important roles both on-screen and behind the scenes as EVPs.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that they and AEW had been speaking about potential new contracts. Regarding the duration and character of AEW contracts, it was noted that there was some confusion.

Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer gave an update on the situation on Wrestling Observer Radio.

Bryan Alvarez: “Well, the story was they were in the middle of negotiations or this and that. I would not say there is absolutely nothing to that, but they’re not really in negotiations right now.”

Dave Meltzer: “Yeah, their contract is up at the end of the year, and AEW does want to lock them in.”

Bryan Alvarez: “It is acknowledged that at some point, they should be negotiating, but that’s literally where it’s at right now. It’s an acknowledgment that they should be negotiating at some point.”

Dave Meltzer: “AEW contacted them and wants to start the negotiations, but there have been no negotiations as of today, and they’re certainly not close to a deal. They could very well sign. Right now that’s where it’s at.”

According to Meltzer, AEW wants to sign them to a new multi-year contract.

