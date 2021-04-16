Update On This Week’s AEW Dynamite Viewership Numbers

As PWMania.com previously reported, the April 14th edition of AEW Dynamite drew 1.219 million (0.44 18-49 demo) viewers and was the second-highest viewership number for Dynamite in the history of the show following the premiere.

In regards to the quarter hours, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that overall viewership peaked during the 5th quarter which was Chris Jericho vs. Dax Harwood with Mike Tyson as the special guest enforcer. That segment drew 1.350 million viewers.

The 18-49 demo peaked at 599,000 viewers during the final quarter hour which was Darby Allin vs. Matt Hardy for the TNT Title.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com provided more details on Dynamite’s viewership increase:

