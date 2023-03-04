Update On This Year’s WWE Hall Of Fame Ceremony

WWE has reportedly not yet held any backstage discussions about the 2023 Hall of Fame, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Despite the fact that the ceremony is currently scheduled to take place at the Crypto.com Center on March 31st, the company has not made any announcements as of the time of this writing.

Batista and Jazz are just two of the names that have been campaigning to be inducted this year. Mickie James has also expressed that she wants Victoria to participate in the competition.