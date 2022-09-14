Update on Thunder Rosa’s Back Injury

Thunder Rosa, the reigning AEW Women’s World Champion, recently shared a photo on Twitter of herself receiving treatment for a back injury. She wrote, “A long ways to go but feeling better with every therapy session. Thank you South Texas Spine & Joint Institute.”

Rosa made the announcement a couple of weeks ago that she is dealing with a back injury and that she would not be able to defend her title at the All Out pay-per-view event because of this injury. In a later interview on Busted Open Radio, she mentioned that she had previously mentioned that her back was so bad that she had difficulty moving her legs.

According to the photos that are provided below, it appears that she is making some headway toward getting back to the point where she needs to be so that she can compete again in the ring.