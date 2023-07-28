Update On Thunder Rosa’s Recovery From Injury

AEW’s Thunder Rosa is on the verge of making her television in-ring return.

A back injury has kept the top AEW star out for nearly a year. She had to be pulled from an AEW Women’s Title defense at All Out last year before relinquishing the title.

In August 2022, she won a trios competition alongside Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida, defeating Emi Sakura, Marina Shafir, and Nyla Rose.

Rosa played the audio of Doc Sampson giving her an update on her condition earlier this month on an episode of Busted Open Radio:

“Looking at the most recent MRIs and all the conservative stuff we’ve done in the past, you’re progressing well right now,” Sampson said. “You do still have all the pathology in your lower back, L4, L5. I think that with our progression, pushing it to the limit but taking it sequentially, so going week to week to week, we push a little bit more. If we hit a roadblock, we back it up a step. But I think over the next four to six weeks. We’ll see how it’s going.”

Rosa is currently training for her return in San Antonio with former WWE star Shochi Funaki, according to Dave Meltzer’s latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.