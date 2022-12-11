Update on Thunder Rosa’s Status After Relinquishing the AEW Women’s Title

Thunder Rosa has been sidelined with a back injury since August.

Rosa was forced to withdraw from her AEW Women’s Championship defense against Toni Storm at All Out. Stom was the winner of the promotion’s interim title. Rosa later dropped the title in the November 23 edition of Dynamite.

After taking the interim title from Storm, Jamie Hayter became the official Women’s Champion. The former AEW Women’s Champion shared the latest on her recovery in a video on YouTube last week, noting that she has resumed weight lifting and that 2023 will be a big year for her. She also began running again.

Rosa could be Saraya’s mystery partner against Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter on the January 11th episode of AEW Dynamite.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that “the last word we’d heard was she hoped to be back in February. There were a lot of people who thought she would be Saraya’s mystery partner against Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter on 1/11 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, but the last word on her return was February.”

In a video published to her YouTube channel, Rosa addressed her recovery from injury:

“The recovery is going really well. I just, this week, I was just able to do squats with a two-pound dumbbell. I haven’t done any lifting for the last four or five months, which is huge. Two weeks ago, I was able to do a 5K, which I walked half the way, cause I’m not allowed to run. I can jog, that’s pretty much it. Those are big milestones for me. I have not been able to be in the ring yet, so we’re working on that.”