Update On Thunder Rosa’s Status With The NWA, Teases WWE and AEW

With Thunder Rosa losing the NWA title to Serena Deeb, there have been rumors about her future in the wrestling business. Billy Corgan of the NWA clarified her status with the promotion on Instagram:

“You have to love press and media reports that don’t contact the company she is under contract to but instead listen to someone who has my email address but doesn’t write and ask. She’s under contract thru 2021 and there’s a reason for that (it’s called excellence and faith).”

Rosa played up on the rumors by posting the following video on social media: