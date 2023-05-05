Update On Ticket Sales For AEW All In At Wembley Stadium Following General Sale

As PWMania.com previously reported, the pre-sale for the All In event at Wembley Stadium in London, England, began on Tuesday, and according to AEW President Tony Khan, over 36,000 tickets were sold that day.

The general public sale began earlier today, and AEW President Tony Khan issued an official update on ticket sales.

Khan said, “Thanks to amazing support from our fans, #AEWAllIn London @wembleystadium has sold 60,000 tickets for £6.1M ($7.7M)! This is one of the greatest success stories in wrestling history! There are still great seats that are on sale NOW! See you all on 27/8/23!”

You can check out Khan’s complete tweet below: