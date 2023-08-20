Update On Ticket Sales For AEW Dynamite’s Grand Slam Special

All Elite Wrestling is set to hold their special Grand Slam episode of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, September 20th from inside Arthur Ashe Stadium at Flushing Meadows–Corona Park in Queens, New York.

AEW held their inaugural Grand Slam Dynamite special in 2021, where Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D battled Ruby Soho for the AEW Women’s World Championship in a show that drew over 20,000 fans, while last year’s special saw Bryan Danielson take on Jon Moxley for the vacant AEW World Championship in a show that drew over 13,000 fans.

According to WrestleTix, the show has sold 5,252 tickets and there are 4,674 tickets still remaining. The total seating capacity for AEW Dynamite’s Grand Slam special is 9,926.