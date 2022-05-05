Update On Ticket Sales For AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV

@WrestleTix noted the following about presale tickets for AEW and NJPW’s Forbidden Door PPV:

“Instant presale sell out for the AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door show at the United Center. Less than 40 minutes (mostly because AEW didn’t release every ticket initially) and well over 20,000 people in the queue.

They did hold back some sections for the general public on-sale tomorrow.”

The current setup is for around 14,000 people. Scalpers are already charging high prices for tickets. Ringside seats are going for more than $1000 while the cheapest upper deck seats are going for around $100.