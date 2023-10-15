Update On Ticket Sales For Monday’s Episode Of WWE RAW

WWE will be holding RAW tomorrow night from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and “Main Event” Jey Uso defending their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against The Judgment Day’s “Senior Money In The Bank” Damian Priest and Finn Balor.

According to WrestleTix, Monday’s episode of RAW has sold 7,005 tickets, and there are 580 tickets left.

The show’s total seating capacity is 7,585. The last time WWE held a show from the same venue, which was a June 2022 episode of RAW, the company drew 6,489 fans.

The episode will see WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defend his WWE Intercontinental Title against “Big” Bronson Reed, Shinsuke Nakamura face Ricochet in a Falls Count Anywhere Match, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley take on Shayna Baszler in singles action, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Piper Niven battle Natalya also in singles action.