Update On Ticket Sales For Monday’s WWE RAW

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

WWE will hold Raw from UBS Arena in Long Island, NY this Monday night.

WrestleTix noted on Twitter the show has sold 5,075 tickets and there are 2,094 left.

Here is the updated card for the show:

Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

Edge makes his return

WWE Champion Big E will face Kevin Owens in a non-title match

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR