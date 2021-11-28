Update On Ticket Sales For Monday’s WWE RAW

WWE will hold Raw from UBS Arena in Long Island, NY this Monday night.

WrestleTix noted on Twitter the show has sold 5,075 tickets and there are 2,094 left.

Some sections removed (in red, in the original tweet's image), some 2nd tier sections re-added (in green). If you're attending this show, please reach out to me. I'll need good pictures for this one as there's been a lot of moving parts. — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) November 27, 2021

Here is the updated card for the show:

Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

Edge makes his return

WWE Champion Big E will face Kevin Owens in a non-title match