Update On Ticket Sales For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite In Orlando, Florida

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

AEW will hold a Dynamite event next Saturday night from Orlando, Florida at the Addition Financial Arena

WrestleTix noted on Twitter the show has sold 2,323 out of 3,008

Here is the updated card for the show:

* AAA World Tag Team Championship: The Lucha Brothers (c) vs. A Masked Tag Team (w/Andrade El Idolo)

* Dante Martin vs. Malakai Black

* Bryan Danielson vs. Bobby Fish

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR