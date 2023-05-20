Update On Ticket Sales For Several Upcoming WWE Events

Ticket sales for several upcoming WWE events have been updated (as of Thursday), courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

A WWE live event tonight in Fayetteville, NC has 4,521 tickets out.

A WWE live event on Sunday night in Hampton, VA has 5,146 tickets out.

WWE RAW in Hershey, PA on Monday has 8,901 tickets out. This is a sellout.

WWE NXT Battleground in Lowell, MA on May 28th has 2,454 tickets out.

WWE RAW in Albany, NY on May 29th has 5,740 tickets out.

WWE SmackDown in Wilkes-Barre, PA on June 2nd has 8,613 tickets out.

A WWE live event in White Plains, NY on June 3rd has 3,223 tickets out.

A WWE live event in Manchester, NH on June 4th has 3,391 tickets out.

WWE RAW in Hartford, CT on June 5th has 6,185 tickets out.

WWE SmackDown in Des Moines, IA on June 9th has 4,442 tickets out.

WWE RAW in Wichita, KS on June 12th has 4,015 tickets out.