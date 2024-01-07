Update On Ticket Sales For The 2024 TNA Hard To Kill Event

TNA Wrestling will be holding their 2024 Hard To Kill Event on Saturday, January 13 from the Palms in Las Vegas, Nevada, with current TNA World Champion Alex Shelley set to defend his title against Moose in the main event.

According to WrestleTix, the show has sold 917 tickets, and there are 316 tickets left, as of 1/5/2024. The total seating capacity is 1,233.

The 2024 TNA Hard To Kill PPV will also see Knockouts World Champion Trinity defend her title against Jordynne Grace, X-Division Champion Chris Sabin defend his title against KUSHIDA and AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo in a 3-Way Match and TNA World Tag Team Champions ABC (Chris Bey and Ace Austin) defend their titles against Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson, The Rascalz (Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz) and Trent Seven and “Speedball” Mike Bailey in a 4-Way Tag Team Match, among others.